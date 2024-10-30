Neat! Armie Hammer is reportedly acting again Frontier Crucible will be Hammer's first film since the 2021 scandal.

Armie Hammer is going the way of Kevin Spacey and Johnny Depp. Unfortunately, in 2024, that means “Armie Hammer is starring in a movie again” and not “Armie Hammer is leaving us alone.” According to a new report from Deadline, the controversial actor has landed his first role in more than three years in Frontier Crucible, a new western from Bone Tomahawk and Dragged Across Concrete producer Dallas Sonnier.

Hammer will star alongside Thomas Jane, Myles Clohessy, Eli Brown, Eddie Spears, Zane Holtz, Jonah Kagen, and Mary Stickley. According to the outlet, the film, set in the Arizona Territory of the 1870s, will follow “a former soldier (Clohessy) with a tragic past who is thrown into an uneasy alliance with three outlaws (Jane, Hammer and Kagen), a beautiful woman (Stickley), and her wounded husband (Brown), in an attempt to survive the elements and hostiles of the western frontier.” Hammer is reportedly joining in a “key role,” but it’s not clear yet what that will be.

In 2021, several women came forward to accuse Hammer of sexual abuse. (Around the same time, he was also infamously exposed for having a cannibal kink.) Hammer has generally denied the allegations, but did admit to being emotionally abusive in the aftermath. Since then, he’s popped up occasionally to remind the world of his generally icky vibe. In June, for example, he went on the Painful Lessons podcast to say he was “really grateful” for the scandal, and has called it a “blessing in disguise” elsewhere. Then, in August, he teased that he was back in L.A. for “a new life” amid a rambling video about selling his truck. He clearly means it. Earlier this week, he also announced that he was launching a podcast, The Armie HammerTime Podcast, which “some of you are going to fucking hate” in an Instagram video. That’s… uh… well, that’s probably true!