Day Of The Jackal showrunner reimagining Army Of Shadows as futuristic, British
The Day Of The Jackal's Ronan Bennett is taking everything about Jean-Pierre Melville's original, except the time, place, and length.Screenshot: YouTube
If your favorite part of Jean-Pierre Melville’s Army Of Shadows, or the 1943 Joseph Kessel novel that inspired the film, was the World War II French Resistance stuff, you’ll be happy to know that none of that will appear in an upcoming reimagining. Per Deadline, Ronan Bennett, the showrunner of Peacock’s wig- and Redmayne-heavy Day Of The Jackal miniseries, is transporting Melville’s Shadows to near-future authoritarian England, natch. Made with the support of the Melville family and the Kessel estate, Bennett’s six-episode series, which he’s making for Channel 4 and Canal+, will see a former British Army officer build a resistance against an American occupation of the U.K. and, presumably, will be stabbing guys in the neck to escape capture.