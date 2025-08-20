Day Of The Jackal showrunner reimagining Army Of Shadows as futuristic, British

If your favorite part of Jean-Pierre Melville’s Army Of Shadows, or the 1943 Joseph Kessel novel that inspired the film, was the World War II French Resistance stuff, you’ll be happy to know that none of that will appear in an upcoming reimagining. Per Deadline, Ronan Bennett, the showrunner of Peacock’s wig- and Redmayne-heavy Day Of The Jackal miniseries, is transporting Melville’s Shadows to near-future authoritarian England, natch. Made with the support of the Melville family and the Kessel estate, Bennett’s six-episode series, which he’s making for Channel 4 and Canal+, will see a former British Army officer build a resistance against an American occupation of the U.K. and, presumably, will be stabbing guys in the neck to escape capture.

“Democracy is once again in clear and present danger,” Bennett said. “Resistance to fascism is–and must always be–a permanent struggle. This is a story about commitment, resistance, and defiance in the coming age.”

It is quite a change from the source material. Melville’s 1969 adaptation blends the director’s knack for patient crime-film setpieces with the unshowy, grounded sabotage and spycraft of the Resistance. Appropriately, Philippe (played in the film by an unassuming Lino Ventura), the rebel protagonist, is no James Bond. Still, he makes jumping out of a plane look easy. Kessel’s original novel was a mix of memoir and historical fiction. Like the Melville, the author was a member of the French Resistance and used his experiences for the novel, but he never joined a near-future rebellion to quell the American government’s fascist occupation of Britain, to the best of our knowledge.