Two Netflix series leads are teaming up for their next silver screen project. Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield and Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer will both star in the “high concept horror thriller” titled All Fun And Games. It’s described as a horror flick à la Jumanji, as a group of siblings find themselves in a game with a demonic twist. And since the titles alludes to the old saying, “It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt,” we’re guessing things will devolve pretty quickly .

Advertisement

All Fun And Games will be a production between Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO and producer/financier Anton (Greenland, Paddington 2, The Night House), who is fully financing the film.

Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu co-wrote the script and will co-direct the project in their feature debut. Costa’s previous credits include: Extraction, Avengers: Endgame, and The Internet Kills. Eren Celeboglu has worked on The Internet Kills and Scrubs. Anthony and Joe Russo will serve as executive producers alongside Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Holly Hubsher. Other producers include Sebastien Raybaud, John Zois, as well as Kassee Whiting.

“It has been a great experience developing this project with Eren and Ari and we could not be more excited to continue the journey with them on their first feature,” Zois says. “Asa and Natalia are perfect for the film and with the guidance of Joe, Anthony, and AGBO, there is no question this is going to be a fan favorite.”

Butterfield most recently starred in another Anton high concept thriller, which will arrive on Netflix later this year. Titled Curs>r, the film follows one girl who joins a video game contest with potentially deadly consequences (we spot an ongoing theme ). He’s also starring in the culinary drama Flux Gourmet, and Sex Education was recently renewed for a fourth season.

Dyer, known for her role as Nancy Wheeler in Netflix’s Stranger Things, will appear in the forthcoming fourth season. Her next film appearance will be in Chestnut, in which her character gets entangled in a relationship with a man and a woman.