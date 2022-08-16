R apper and Rihanna’s partner A$AP Rocky (born Rakim Mayers) has been formally charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm for an incident which occurred in November 2021. The official charges come months after his arrest in April at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Mayers’ former friend and A$AP Mob associate A$AP Relli ( Terell Ephron) alleges the rapper lured him into a meeting on November 6, 2021, to “discuss a disagreement between the two of them,” only to show up with the firearm.

“After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron,” attorneys Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz said in a statement earlier this month, per Pitchfork.

Prior to the announcement of the criminal charges, Ephron came forward as the alleged victim and stated his plans to file a civil lawsuit in which he seeks damages for “physical, mental, and emotional injuries.”

Los Angeles County’s district attorney George Gascón announced the charges yesterday, emphasizing his focus on the firearm aspect of the alleged altercation. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Mayers allegedly “pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim.” In the subsequent confrontation, Mayers allegedly “drew the semi-automatic handgun and fired twice in the direction of the victim.”

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón says in a statement. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

The Los Angeles Police Department will continue its investigation into the incident. Mayers’ arraignment is currently scheduled for August 17.