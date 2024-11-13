A.V. Undercover: SASAMI cuts to the feeling with a Carly Rae Jepsen hit The Squeeze artist brings a wallflower's perspective to the dance-pop track.

We may be nearing the end of season nine, but A.V. Undercover isn’t slowing down. Today, we have a mid-week dance break for you, courtesy of SASAMI. When the “Slugger” singer joined us at Marquez Clásico in Southern California, she was eager to take on Carly Rae Jepsen’s 2017 hit “Cut To The Feeling.” SASAMI, who’s gearing up to release Blood On The Silver Screen in 2025, calls the Emotion: Side B+ track—which began its life on the soundtrack of Ballerina before making the Leap! to a single—an undeniably good song, one that holds up under just about any arrangement. Which is why, backed by Pascal Stevenson on guitar and Diego Patino on drums, the artist decided to put her own “Midwestern sad girl indie rock” spin on the dance-pop hit.

Below you’ll find SASAMI’s cover of “Cut To The Feeling.” We’ll have another new A.V. Undercover for you next week.