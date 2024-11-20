A.V. Undercover: Skegss embraces the spirit of INXS' "Don't Change" The surf rockers released their third album, Pacific Highway Music, in October.

When deciding which cover to contribute to A.V. Undercover season nine, surf rock duo Skegss opted for something that’s more than a little familiar: INXS’ “Don’t Change.” The song, off the band’s third album Shabooh Shoobah, catapulted INXS to international fame, with its driving guitar and the late Michael Hutchence’s self-assured vocals. The charming video, which features some sweet dance moves from Hutchence, is one of three INXS videos directed by Scott Hicks, who went on to helm the Academy Award-nominated Shine.

Fellow Aussie rockers Ben Reed and Jonny Lani were obviously well aware of the song growing up, and have even covered it before—which is why they felt it was the one track from our list that they “could pull off.” As if taking a cue from the lyrics—”Don’t change for you / Don’t change for me”—Lani and Reed stick to the original’s bouncy rhythm and cheeky riffs (though the synth is MIA). Skegss released its own third studio album, the laidback picaresque Pacific Highway Music, in October, which could serve as a launching pad for the garage duo. In the meantime, if you’re ready for a new sensation, check out the video below.