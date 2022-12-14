

Parker Selfridge, Norm Spellman, and other returning characters

Many returning actors do so for such little screen time that we might assume they’ll have bigger roles in future sequels. Giovanni Ribisi’s clueless, mean boss Parker Selfridge shows up on a video, while Joel David Moore’s Norm Spellman and Dileep Rao’s Max Patel get one major scene and a few establishing shots. There’s little indication their characters have changed greatly, though the Na’vi kids come up with an interesting “fan theory” about Norm.



Also returning, sort of, is Col. Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), though aside from an archival video, he’s not the same Quaritch. The previous Quaritch’s memories were apparently backed up on hard drive somewhere, and downloaded into a new avatar body. Because the memories inherently only go up to the moment Quaritch originally downloaded them, they don’t include his death. But the question to be asked is how much humans are the sum of their memories. Is he an exact copy, albeit of an earlier Quaritch? Or might he be inherently changed because we are more than what we remember?

Returning in a similar fashion is Quaritch’s second in command, Corporal Lyle Wainfleet (Matt Gerald), whom you may remember as the bald, tattooed former Marine from the first film. In an apparent attempt to acclimate these “Recoms” to their new bodies, they come pre-tattooed to better resemble their human forms. And this time, rather than being bossed around by a tie-wearing weenie like Parker, they answer to a legit general: Frances Ardmore, whom you know is no-nonsense because she’s played by Edie Falco.