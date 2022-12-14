Because it’s been 13 years since James Cameron took movie-goers on their initial journey to Pandora, it’s likely that many of Avatar’s key characters have faded from memory for a lot of viewers. With Avatar: The Way of Water blending multiple returning characters and new faces in the sequel, it seems like a cheat sheet is in order.
To be clear, there are a LOT of new characters. So to help prepare you for the next edition of Cameron’s fantastical franchise, we’ve pulled together a look at the major characters—new and returning—you need to know before settling in for three-plus hours at the cineplex. Don’t worry, there are minimal plot spoilers, especially if you’ve already seen the trailers or read the reviews. So dive in, and prepare to get acquainted, or reacquainted, with some new and old faces.