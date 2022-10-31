The Nightmare Before Christmas

What is there to say about The Nightmare Before Christmas that hasn’t already been said? This iconic classic is actually a year-round favorite in our house, but we always make sure to watch it together on Halloween night. Not only is it the perfect thing to transition from Halloween into the Christmas season, it has a special meaning for us—my husband and I saw it in the theater on our first date.

It’s the kind of movie that never gets old, no matter how many times you watch it. Director Henry Selick (not Tim Burton, as many believe, though it’s based on his designs) packs each stop-motion frame with visual delights—the clown with the tear-away face; Sally brewing a poisonous bowl of soup; the mayor with his smile and frown; Oogie Boogie and his minions; Zero the ghost dog playing fetch with Jack’s bones; and of course, The Pumpkin King himself, analyzing his way through an existential crisis. And then there’s the score by Danny Elfman (listening to Oingo Boingo is another seasonal tradition of ours), which serves up everything that epitomizes the holiday in catchy musical form. As the song goes, “This is Halloween!” [Cindy White]