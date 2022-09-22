Practical Magic (1998)

Practical Magic (1998) Official Trailer - Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman Movie HD

Even if you took the witches out of Practical Magic—which, why would you ever? But for the sake of the hypothetical—you’d still be left with the most dreamy fall movie. The Owens sisters (impeccably dressed and impeccably played by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman) grew up in a town that feels trapped in the amber of autumn, populated by big, old New England manors and flush with fall colors. Now add the witches back in, because they own the season after all! The big magics—the family curse, the misguided resurrection—are perfect Halloween fare. But it’s the smaller, practical magics, like stirring coffee without hands or blowing on a candle wick until it lights, that give the movie its cozy, lived-in feeling. In this movie, love (be it romantic love or the love between sisters) is the true magic. It’s the perfect film to watch while curled up under a blanket on a brisk fall day. [Mary Kate Carr]