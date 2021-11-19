Back in September, we learned that a whole bunch of famous movie props were about to go up for auction this fall. Now, that auction has concluded and, as part of it, some poor rube spent more than half a million dollars on Marty McFly’s hoverboard from Back To The Future II, presumably not knowing that it doesn’t actually fly.

Despite the fact that hoverboards not only exist, but have been available to ride in their faux-future form in the past for far more realistic prices, Smithsonian Magazine tells us that someone with more money than sense spent $501,200 for a prop version of one that just lies on the ground uselessly.

This specific Mattel hoverscooter-turned-hoverboard may be incapable of helping its new owner escape gangs of sneering bullies, but it was signed by Michael J. Fox and Biff himself, Thomas F. Wilson.



The sellers expected it would sell for between $80,000 and $100,000 based on other hoverboard props from the movie that went for $30,000 and $100,000 in years past, but it ended up far exceeding expectations.



Other items from the sale ended up going for a whole lot of money, too. Will Ferrell’s costume from Elf sold for almost $300,000, Russell Crowe’s Gladiator helmet went for nearly the same amount, and Tom Hanks’ volleyball pal Wilson from Cast Away sold for about $385,000. Whether any of these items actually turn their owners into whimsical North Pole residents, ancient warriors, or men losing their minds on deserted islands is doubtful, which leads us to conclude that their buyers were also ripped off.



God help whichever fool drops six figures on prop self-lacing Nikes that they ultimately still need to bend down to tie up with their own damn fingers.



