Back To The Future writer backtracks about Biff's Donald Trump inspiration
Writer Bob Gale hits us with a this movie couldn't be made today about his '80s classic.Screenshot: Universal Pictures/YouTube
It’s easy to compare Back To The Future‘s Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson) to President Donald Trump: he’s a blustering bully who uses his ill-gotten gains to amass wealth and power (and force his presence on unwilling women). It’s also easy because Back To The Future writer Bob Gale has said Trump was an inspiration for the character. “We thought about it when we made the movie! Are you kidding?” Gale said in 2015. “You watch Part II again and there’s a scene where Marty confronts Biff in his office and there’s a huge portrait of Biff on the wall behind Biff, and there’s one moment where Biff kind of stands up and he takes exactly the same pose as the portrait? Yeah.”