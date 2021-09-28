Though it isn’t timed well enough that buyers will have an opportunity to run around in an authentic Spider-Man costume this Halloween, movie memorabilia auction house The Prop Store is about to sell off a big collection of film costumes and props that are absolutely perfect for would-be Planet Hollywood franchisees or ultra-wealthy cosplayers to enjoy.



Advertisement

This year’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction includes a huge list of noteworthy stuff, all set to go up for sale over three days in November after a preview event runs from October 12th to November 11th in Hertfordshire, United Kingdom.



A few of the best items from the “over 1,000" lots on offer are a stormtrooper helmet from Return Of The Jedi—expected to go for between $138,000 to $207,000—and Marty McFly’s hoverboard from Back To The Future Part II, which is estimated to sell for $82,800-$110,400. Those who want to wear costumes that reasonable people would prefer be kept behind glass can bid on one of Sean Connery’s Bond suits from You Only Live Twice ($69,000-$96,600), a Batman costume from Batman Forever ($55,200-$96,600), a Spider-Man suit from Spider-Man 3 ($41,400-$69,000), or, for a way-too-expensive Christmas present, one of Will Ferrell’s Buddy The Elf costumes from Elf ($27,600-$41,400).



There’s also a “full-size T-800 endoskeleton” from Terminator 2 ($82,800-$110,400) and items that Prop Store optimistically calls “suitable for fans with a variety of budgets,” like “Jordan Belfort’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) Lamborghini License Plate from The Wolf Of Wall Street,” which is expected to sell for $1,104.



Window shoppers can tour a virtual exhibit of the items through an interactive website gallery showing off some of the lots. (Suggested tagline: “So immersive, you can almost smell the celebrity sweat!”)



The Prop Store’s auction is taking proxy bids starting October 12th, holding its Hertfordshire preview from October 12th to November 11th, and opening up bidding for three days beginning on November 9th.

[via Sci-Fi Bulletin]



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com