Director Takashi Miike joins the bad force in the Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo trailer
The third film in the Bad Lieutenant series takes the bad cop across the ocean and stars Shun Oguri, Lily James, and WWE Superstar Liv Morgan.Screenshot: YouTube
Before there was Bad Santa, Bad Teacher, and Bad Moms, there was Bad Lieutenant. Surprisingly, since its 1992 debut, Abel Ferrara’s unflinching crime drama has grown into a loose trilogy, and it’s now an international concern. Joining the ranks of Ferrara and Werner Herzog, legendary Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike has taken charge of the Bad Lieutenant series and sent it to Japan. Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, the third installment in a loose series connected by the theme of insane police officers, finds the problems of policing abroad, and the first teaser trailer promises more mayhem from the supposedly good guys with a gun. The trailer for the film, which stars Shun Oguri (Godzilla Vs. Kong), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), and Liv Morgan (WWE Superstar), lives up to its title, teasing the tools of internal and external destruction. Here’s the official synopsis: