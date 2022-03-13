If all awards shows that involve movies are, in some way, a potential preview for what might happen at The Academy Awards, than the British Academy Film Awards are probably the most direct comparison point for the Oscars—after all, the real key difference is not one of philosophy, like the Film Independent Spirit Awards (which are all about that indie spirit) or the DGAs (which are all about directors), but geography. Globalization being what it is, there shouldn’t really be a dramatic difference between what British people like and what American people like.

But that’s just a generic preamble, and it’s up to the actual awards—both here and at the Oscars—to see how that bears out, so let’s talk about the BAFTAs. Dune was the front-runner going into the show with 11 nominations, and it ultimately landed the Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Original Score, Best Visual Effects, and Best Cinematography awards.

Other winners in big categories include CODA, which got Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur and Best Adapted Screenplay, while Ariana Debose from West Side Story got Best Supporting Actress, Licorice Pizza got Best Original Screenplay, and Encanto won Best Animated Film. Will Smith won Best Lead Actor for King Richard, his first BAFTA off of his first nomination, while Joanna Scanlan won Best Lead Actress for After Love. Belfast won Best British Film, which is a choice that we will not comment on as poorly informed Americans, and Jane Campion also kept her good weekend going by getting Best Director and Best Film for Power Of The Dog. The full list of winners and nominees is below.

The 2022 BAFTA Film Award nominees are listed below:

Best Film

The Power of the Dog

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

Outstanding British Film

Belfast

After Love

Ali & Ava

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing



Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]



After Love – Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)

Boiling Point – James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and Produced by Bart Ruspoli]

Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)

Passing – Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)



Film Not in the English Language

Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto

The Hand of God – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

Parallel Mothers – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

Petite Maman – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

The Worst Person in the World – Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

Documentary

Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel



Becoming Cousteau – Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan

Cow – Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

The Rescue – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. Van Sandwijk

Animated Film

Encanto – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer

Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

Luca – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

The Mitchells Vs the Machines – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Director

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion



After Love – Aleem Khan

Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Happening – Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Titane – Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Adam Mckay

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Adapted Screenplay

Coda – Siân Heder

Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Dune – Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

Leading Actress

Joanna Scanlan – After Love



Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – Coda

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Leading Actor

Will Smith – King Richard

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Supporting Actress

Ariana Debose – West Side Story



Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur – Coda



Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Original Score

Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton

Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell

Dune – Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Casting

Dune – Francine Maisler



Boiling Point – Carolyn Mcleod

The Hand of God – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

West Side Story – Cindy Tolan

Cinematography

Dune – Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

No Time to Die – Linus Sandgren

The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

Editing

No Time to Die – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham



Belfast – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Dune – Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza – Andy Jurgensen

Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Joshua L. Pearson

Production Design

Dune – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos



Cyrano – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

The French Dispatch – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Costume Design

Cruella – Jenny Beavan

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch – Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

Make Up & Hair

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh



Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

Cyrano – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

Dune – Love Larson, Donald Mowat

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Sound

Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Last Night in Soho – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time to Die – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place Part II – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

West Side Story – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special Visual Effects

Dune – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections – Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim

No Time to Die – Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

British Short Animation

“Do Not Feed the Pigeons” – Jordi Morera



“Affairs of the Art” – Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

“Night of the Living Dread” – Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

British Short Film

“The Black Cop” – Cherish Oteka

“Femme” – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

“The Palace” – Jo Prichard

“Stuffed” – Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-rea

“Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee” – Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)

Lashana Lynch



Ariana Debose

Harris Dickinson

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee