If all awards shows that involve movies are, in some way, a potential preview for what might happen at The Academy Awards, than the British Academy Film Awards are probably the most direct comparison point for the Oscars—after all, the real key difference is not one of philosophy, like the Film Independent Spirit Awards (which are all about that indie spirit) or the DGAs (which are all about directors), but geography. Globalization being what it is, there shouldn’t really be a dramatic difference between what British people like and what American people like.
But that’s just a generic preamble, and it’s up to the actual awards—both here and at the Oscars—to see how that bears out, so let’s talk about the BAFTAs. Dune was the front-runner going into the show with 11 nominations, and it ultimately landed the Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Original Score, Best Visual Effects, and Best Cinematography awards.
Other winners in big categories include CODA, which got Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur and Best Adapted Screenplay, while Ariana Debose from West Side Story got Best Supporting Actress, Licorice Pizza got Best Original Screenplay, and Encanto won Best Animated Film. Will Smith won Best Lead Actor for King Richard, his first BAFTA off of his first nomination, while Joanna Scanlan won Best Lead Actress for After Love. Belfast won Best British Film, which is a choice that we will not comment on as poorly informed Americans, and Jane Campion also kept her good weekend going by getting Best Director and Best Film for Power Of The Dog. The full list of winners and nominees is below.
The 2022 BAFTA Film Award nominees are listed below:
Best Film
The Power of the Dog
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
Outstanding British Film
Belfast
After Love
Ali & Ava
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]
After Love – Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)
Boiling Point – James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and Produced by Bart Ruspoli]
Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)
Passing – Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)
Film Not in the English Language
Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto
The Hand of God – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli
Parallel Mothers – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
Petite Maman – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
The Worst Person in the World – Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm
Documentary
Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel
Becoming Cousteau – Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan
Cow – Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor
Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
The Rescue – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. Van Sandwijk
Animated Film
Encanto – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer
Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
Luca – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren
The Mitchells Vs the Machines – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
Director
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
After Love – Aleem Khan
Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Happening – Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
Titane – Julia Ducournau
Original Screenplay
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin
Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up – Adam Mckay
King Richard – Zach Baylin
Adapted Screenplay
Coda – Siân Heder
Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Dune – Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
Leading Actress
Joanna Scanlan – After Love
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – Coda
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Tessa Thompson – Passing
Leading Actor
Will Smith – King Richard
Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
Supporting Actress
Ariana Debose – West Side Story
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ann Dowd – Mass
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Supporting Actor
Troy Kotsur – Coda
Mike Faist – West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Original Score
Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton
Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell
Dune – Hans Zimmer
The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat
The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
Casting
Dune – Francine Maisler
Boiling Point – Carolyn Mcleod
The Hand of God – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
West Side Story – Cindy Tolan
Cinematography
Dune – Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
No Time to Die – Linus Sandgren
The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
Editing
No Time to Die – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
Belfast – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Dune – Joe Walker
Licorice Pizza – Andy Jurgensen
Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Joshua L. Pearson
Production Design
Dune – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
Cyrano – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
The French Dispatch – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Costume Design
Cruella – Jenny Beavan
Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
The French Dispatch – Milena Canonero
Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira
Make Up & Hair
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
Cyrano – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
Dune – Love Larson, Donald Mowat
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
House of Gucci – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Sound
Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
Last Night in Soho – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
No Time to Die – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
A Quiet Place Part II – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
West Side Story – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Special Visual Effects
Dune – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
The Matrix Resurrections – Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
No Time to Die – Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
British Short Animation
“Do Not Feed the Pigeons” – Jordi Morera
“Affairs of the Art” – Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
“Night of the Living Dread” – Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
British Short Film
“The Black Cop” – Cherish Oteka
“Femme” – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
“The Palace” – Jo Prichard
“Stuffed” – Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-rea
“Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee” – Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)
Lashana Lynch
Ariana Debose
Harris Dickinson
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee