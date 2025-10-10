Bari Weiss' outreach to CBS News staff raising hackles in week one A memo asking staff to outline their roles has been met with suspicion from CBS News employees.

While Bari Weiss’ appointment as CBS News editor-in-chief was celebrated by Paramount CEO David Ellison (a.k.a. the guy who appointed her), not everyone is happy about the new boss. Particularly not after she sent a memo to staff on Friday requesting they send her a memo explaining their jobs. “I’m not looking for a JD or words like synergy,” she wrote in the email to her new employees. “I want to understand how you spend your working hours—and, ideally, what you’ve made (or are making) that you’re most proud of. I’m also interested in hearing your views on what’s working; what’s broken or substandard; and how we can be better. Please be blunt—it will help me greatly.”

Weiss said she’ll use the memos as the basis for individual meetings with staffers in the upcoming weeks. She claims her goal is to “familiarize myself with you—and I want you to do the same with me—to know that we are aligned on achieving a shared vision for CBS News.” The recipients of the memo suspect otherwise. One CBS News veteran told Business Insider the note sounds like “she wants us to justify our jobs and figure out if we align with her agenda.”