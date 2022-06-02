Beavis And Butthead are back and making their way to whatever the “ not getting sued by Disney” version of “infinity and beyond ” is, apparently, as Paramount+ released the first trailer this week for Mike Judge’s new animated feature Beavis And Butthead Do The Universe. The film will follow Judge’s infamous delinquent duo as they somehow end up in the space program, then end up getting sucked into a time portal that apparently deposits them in good ol’ 2022.

Here’s a fuller plot description:

In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-head are sentenced to Space Camp by a “creative” judge in 1998, leading to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score.

Also, there are Beavis and Butthead versions of Marvel’s Uatu the Watcher hanging around , and several jokes about throwing up in zero gravity and the good funny number 69, so that’s fun.

Do The Universe has been in the works for a while now, as Judge continues to develop a revival series of the iconic MTV cartoon that was originally aimed at Comedy Central . (Said series is f ollowing an earlier revival season that ran on MTV , to decent reviews but slumping ratings, back in October 2011.) The film will be the second Beavis And Butthead film, after 1996's Beavis And Butthead Do America, a shockingly successful effort to expand out a TV show mostly about two idiots sitting around making fun of music videos into a cross-country adventure.

Judge—still voicing both Messrs. Butthead and Beavis—is having a pretty busy time of it, lately. Working with his old King Of The Hill partner Greg Daniels, he’s also developing a new animated comedy starring Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus; he’s also apparently putting a KoTH revival into action. That’s in addition to this new B&B movie, which is expected so serve as a launching pad—pun semi-intended, because rockets—for a new Beavis And Butthead series at the streaming network.

Beavis And Butthead Do The Universe is set to debut on Paramount+ on June 23.