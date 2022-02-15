Returning after more than a decade on the couch, MTV’s original animated bad boys, Beavis and Butt-Head, are about to go where no dumbass has gone before. As we reported earlier this year, Beavis And Butt-Head creator Mike Judge announced that the patron saints of teenage stupidity would be making their Paramount+ debut very soon with a new movie and series. Today, at the ViacomCBS Investors Event for Paramount+, the network cleared the film Beavis And Butt-Head Do The Universe for launch.



Beavis and Butt-Head are ready for another long journey in movie number two, a sequel to 1997's Beavis And Butt-Head Do America, which will see them donning helmets, shooting into outer space, and entering a black hole. While the network hasn’t announced a premiere date, they did provide a synopsis:

In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a “creative” judge in 1998. Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score.

Alas, another odyssey and no scoring. We’ll take the aforementioned docking jokes (which we can only imagine features them giggling at the word docking and saying, “You said ‘Dock”) as a consolation prize. In addition to heading to space, all of Beavis and Butt-Head’s earthbound exploits will also be available on Paramount+, with the network adding a new series and 200 remastered episodes of the MTV series to the service.



After closing out six seasons of HBO’s Silicon Valley, Judge seems to be taking the reboot business very seriously. About a month ago, Judge and co-creator Greg Daniels announced that they would be bringing King Of The Hill back for another round of standing on the lawn and sipping beer. Yep. Mmhmm.



What will the Beavis and Butt-Head think of Machine Gun Kelly, Dua Lipa, and Uranus? Finally, after more than 30 years of pondering those very questions, we’ll have answers (and subsequent sexual innuendos to laugh at).

