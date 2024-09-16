Beetlejuice Beetlejuice still beating the competition at the box office Tim Burton's sequel stayed strong at the top of an uninspiring domestic box office

Another legacyquel victory on the books. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Jenna Ortega, has once again topped the box office. Tim Burton’s follow-up to the ’80s classic had a solid second weekend, raking in $51.6 million in domestic ticket sales, per Variety. The film has generated $188 million total at the domestic box office and $264 million globally.

The rest of the list is less inspiring, and the month so far has been what one Comscore analyst describes to Variety as a “mixed bag.” Per the outlet, the box office this past weekend was 12.4% behind the same point in 2023 and 25.4% behind 2019. But the other films currently in theaters aren’t necessarily the most inspiring, either. The number four feature film in America this weekend was the Daily Wire-funded doc Am I Racist? Opening at $4.75 million in under 2,000 theaters, Matt Walsh apparently had the biggest debut for a documentary in 2024. (If you saw the provocateur in disguise at the Democratic National Convention, that was his Am I Racist? “character.”) Coming up behind at number five is the Ronald Reagan biopic starring Dennis Quaid, which The A.V. Club gave an F. The top ten is rounded out by Christian film offerings The Forge and God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust.

Elsewhere, the James McAvoy-starring Speak No Evil (of the excessive trailer issue) opened at number two at the box office with $11.5 million domestically (for a total of $20.8 million globally), not bad for a flick with an estimated budget of $15 million. The Killer’s Game, starring Dave Bautista, had a much more modest opening, debuting at number six with $2.6 million domestic sales. You can check out the full top ten from Box Office Mojo below.