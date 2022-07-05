In its ongoing war against cringe, brand Twitter escalated its shitposting ways last week thanks to RadioShack of all corporations. And yes, we’re talking about that RadioShack, the one that filed for bankruptcy in 2015 and shuttered over 1,000 stores in 2017. That RadioShack tweeted about “squirters” last week. What does that mean? The Shack is back, Jack.

Despite the financial woes and its dalliances with the imploding crypto market, RadioShack had a banner couple of days last week after the company’s verified Twitter account posted this message: “If you find a squirter marry her.” Many wondered if the page had been hacked, citing a complete lack of anything to do with RadioShack in the tweet. Yet, the company’s recent activity argues otherwise. In one message, RadioShack encouraged a customer to “have fun with your new vibrator batteries.” In another, the account tweeted at Miley Cyrus, “You up?” It’s nice seeing such a sex-positive RadioShack for a change.



Thankfully, our confusion was put to rest thanks to Input’s interview with RadioShack’s Chief Marketing Officer Ábel Czupor, the leader of the Shack’s shitposting revolution, who in all his modesty, claims that they’re still “figuring the voice out.” However, one could argue, and indeed many have, that when you write the word “squirter” in a work tweet, the voice has been decided.

Like anyone, though, Czupor says they’re just trying to stand out among the Spagettios of the world tweeting about 9/11. “If you look at any corporate accounts, all of them are pretty boring,” Czupor tells Input. “That is not something people really engage with; that’s more content people will be reading but not talking about.”



And while most of these posts have nothing to do with the things RadioShack sells (R.C. cars, AA batteries, A/C adapters), the marketing chief would still prefer people talking about the “squirter” tweet than not talking about RadioShack at all. “Thirty million people have clicked on our profile, and the follower count is up about 170,000-ish since we started,” he said. “We would prefer to have that ratio, instead of people not even knowing that you still exist.”

At the end of the day, the company is just trying to post “the kinds of things that some people will be talking about in private with their friends,” such dick size and which guys fuck. Of course, we don’t know what this has to do with shopping at RadioShack—nor do we understand why RadioShack needs a Twitter account at all. But at least this answers some questions. Namely, why is RadioShack doing so much shitposting?

Read the whole interview at Input.