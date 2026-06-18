So that's what Ben Stiller was filming courtside at the Knicks

Plenty of celebrities sit courtside at Knicks games: Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, Ben Stiller and his iPhone. Stiller and his iPhone were not just courtside but following the team at press conferences, and it turns out there’s a reason for that, beyond the fact that he’s a wealthy and famous guy who’s allowed to do stuff like that. Stiller confirmed last night that he’s using that material (and some that wasn’t shot on his phone) for a documentary series with HBO, the NBA, and A24 chronicling the history of the New York Knicks leading to their first championship in 53 years.

“Obviously I’ve been shooting some stuff on my phone,” Stiller said on the Roommates podcast (via Variety). “But it’s going to be about all eras of the Knicks, and this team obviously, there’s a culmination here, of something that’s been going on for a long time. It’s super exciting. It’s great to have had all this access to your team. We’re going to probably be shooting a little bit more during next season, and I’m going to hit you guys up for some interviews. It’s going to be over the next year that we’ll be working on it. A lot of people have wanted to make it happen for a long time.”

Stiller recently teamed with A24 and HBO for a very different sports documentary Born To Bowl. Stiller’s also still presumably working on the third season of Severance, so hopefully this new project doesn’t kick that too much further down the road.