So that's what Ben Stiller was filming courtside at the Knicks
Stiller has teamed with HBO, A24, and the NBA for a documentary series about "all eras" of the Knicks.Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Plenty of celebrities sit courtside at Knicks games: Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, Ben Stiller and his iPhone. Stiller and his iPhone were not just courtside but following the team at press conferences, and it turns out there’s a reason for that, beyond the fact that he’s a wealthy and famous guy who’s allowed to do stuff like that. Stiller confirmed last night that he’s using that material (and some that wasn’t shot on his phone) for a documentary series with HBO, the NBA, and A24 chronicling the history of the New York Knicks leading to their first championship in 53 years.
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