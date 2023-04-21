The 30 greatest Coachella performances of all time, ranked

Like many seismic events, Daft Punk’s 2006 headlining set at Coachella’s Sahara Tent seemed to come out of nowhere. Human After All, the French duo’s 2005 album, was their first record that didn’t appear to exist at the edge of the zeitgeist, so it didn’t seem as if either the group or the audience were primed for an epochal performance, which is precisely what happened. Performing at the top of a massive LED pyramid, Daft Punk reworked their catalog to deliver an intoxicating, pulsating party—one so irresistible a crowd of 40,000 people reportedly rushed a tent that could only hold a quarter of that size. This oversized spectacle confirmed that EDM wasn’t underground: it was firmly in the center of pop culture.