Nick and Jess, New Girl

Over the course of seven seasons, Elizabeth Meriwether crafted one of sitcom’s best “will they/ won’t they couples” with Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel) and Nick Miller (Jake Johnson) in New Girl. In the first few seasons, the two circle around each other as roommates, friends, and potential romantic interests. Ultimately it does not work out when the two date in season two, as they simply have too much to figure out. Nick and Jess move on (kind of) to new relationships, and spend periods of time alone for self-reflection. Eventually, this leads up to the moment in the season six finale when they realize they truly do want to be together, and a chase up and down the elevators to Lorde’s “Green Light” ensues. Jess and Nick’s relationship is goofy, tender, and rooted in mutual support, making it an easy one to root for. While the timing was off the first time around, viewers knew they were meant to end up together. [Gabrielle Sanchez]