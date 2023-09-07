The 25 best films about fandom

Fandom comes in many forms, whether you’re talking about the different franchises and subgenres of the pop-culture obsessed, or the types of fans themselves and how they choose to express that devotion as individuals. It’s no wonder that, after decades of pop culture obsession gradually morphing into a globally recognized phenomenon, we’ve taken to documenting fandom on film, through both fictional and nonfictional accounts of people willing to go very far, maybe even too far, for the things they love.



Of course, some movies have documented fandom better than others, whether we’re talking about fans who lean into the dark side or fans who keep their love pure and simple. From Star Wars to KISS, these are the 25 best films about fans and fandom, in chronological order.