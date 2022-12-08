1. NOPE

No one else is making movies quite like Jordan Peele right now, and NOPE proves that we’ve only just begun to see what the director behind Get Out and Us can really do when he’s left free to roam the dark landscapes of his mind. NOPE is many things all at once. It’s an alien movie, a family saga, a neo-Western, a satirical look at Hollywood and the nature of content creation, and a dark descent into the cost of spectacle and the threat of being sucked into a machine designed to chew you up and spit you up. It’s all of those things, and yet none of those elements ever feel underserved in favor of a different theme or a different approach. Throw in the year’s single scariest scene and the most astonishing visuals of Peele’s career so far, and you’ve got a masterpiece.