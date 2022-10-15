With a budget busting amount of streaming services out there, viewers are having a horrific time keeping track of what film is available on what service. If you’re a horror fan, Max looks to be a solid place to park yourself. The platform has dozens of great scary films, both new and classic, to keep you up at night. But be warned: there’s no guarantee Max will have these same films tomorrow, so get to streaming before they disappear. Befitting its origins as a vertically and horizontally integrated streaming behemoth, Max loads up on films from sister company Warner Bros., including GOATs like The Shining and The Exorcist, and newer faves like Evil Dead Rise and Hereditary.



As usual, The A.V. Club and its reviews and expert commentary are here to guide you toward the best—scariest, eeriest, and most essential—viewing options. So boot up your Max, minimize the endless scrolling, and read on for our recommendations for the best horror movies available now.

This list was updated on June 24, 2023.