The best horror films streaming on Shudder

October 31 is lurking around the corner, so that means it’s time to queue up the best fright flicks available for streaming. And when it comes to horror, every day is Halloween at Shudder, a platform that offers the widest range of chillers and thrillers, from blood-drenched slasher flicks to campy creature features to obscure gems from the 1980s and 1990s and all-new exclusive originals.

Shudder’s endlessly sinister selections include classics featuring some of horror’s most iconic maniacs, such as Michael Myers, Pinhead, and Leatherface. Other horrific highlights include ’80s cult classics such as Re-Animator and Prom Night and more modern gorefests like The Furies and The Sadness. To help you spook things up this Halloween season, here in alphabetical order are the best films you need to stream on Shudder right now.

