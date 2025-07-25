Resident Alien canceled after four seasons

Alan Tudyk’s sci-fi dramedy Resident Alien got a bit of a reprieve last year, when it survived threats of cancellation to take on a hybrid life on both Syfy and USA. (It was previously exclusive solely to the syence fyction network.) No such luck this time around, though: Deadline reports that the show’s current fourth season will be its last, with its August 8 season finale now serving as a series finale, too.

Now, given that said episode is titled “The End Is Here,” it’s easy to surmise that creator/showrunner Chris Sheridan saw the writing on the wall. Indeed, he told Deadline tonight that, “I knew going into it that this was likely going to be our final season… Creatively, that was exciting because I knew we could spend the time wrapping up some storylines and driving toward an ending.” Which is, honestly, probably the best news fans can hope for under the circumstances: No big, loose cliffhangers, and a firm understanding from all involved that they were driving toward a definitive conclusion.

Resident Alien stars/starred Tudyk as a would-be humanity-killing alien, masquerading as small-town doctor Harry Vanderspiegle. (Don’t worry, he eventually changes his mind on the whole “wiping out the species” thing.) Blending wacky scenarios with surprisingly wholesome comedy and a touch of mystery box intrigue, the series shone especially as a vehicle for Tudyk, who got to stretch himself as a by-default inhuman weirdo slowly learning that people have things to like about them. (Pie, mostly) In addition to Tudyk, the series also starred Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, Elizabeth Bowen, and Meredith Garrelson. Sheridan praised his cast and crew while confirming the cancellation tonight, saying, “I’m so proud of how good Season 4 is and especially proud that we were able to finish as strongly as we did, with a finale that is probably my favorite episode of the series.”