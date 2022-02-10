In 5 To Watch, writers from The A.V. Club look at the latest streaming TV arrivals, each making the case for a favored episode. Alternately, they can offer up recommendations inspired by a theme. In this installment: In honor of “Love Week,” we’re rounding up some of our favorite K-dramas.



When Squid Game smashed Netflix records last year, the general response in the West one was of surprise—but South Korea has been producing some of the most popular TV shows in the world for decades. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, we’re digging into the country’s most heavily exported genre: K-dramas.

With hundreds of K-drama titles available—most of which consist of roughly 16 hour-plus episodes—it can be difficult to determine where to start or even decide if you want to make such a lengthy viewing commitment. The A.V. Club is here to make things easier by narrowing down the choices, so you can spend this February 14 cuddled up with a box of discounted chocolates and some characters with way more exciting love lives.