Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy offer a hellish Valentine's Day in The Gorge trailer Teller and Taylor-Joy's characters are conscripted to guard a mysterious evil in the Apple TV+ film.

This Valentine’s Day is shaping up to be a pretty big departure from chocolate and roses. Last month, Yellowjackets announced that its third season would be premiering on February 14 with the truly great tagline “eat your heart out.” But if cults and cannibalism are a little too cheery for you, why not try the literal gates of hell? That’s Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller’s gift to you this romantic season.

The two actors star in The Gorge as highly trained operatives appointed to monitor a mysterious canyon. They don’t know exactly what’s in it, but Teller’s predecessor tells him it’s “the door to hell.” It’s a little unclear if he’s using that as a metaphor for some classified evil or the gorge contains actual, biblical hell, but either way—not exactly a romantic holiday on the beach.

Two two inhabit separate towers on opposite sides of the gorge and are forbidden from any and all contact, but eventually begin to communicate by handwritten sign as if they’re in the “You Belong With Me” music video. (It’s probably a good thing Teller’s character falls for Taylor-Joy’s before hearing her wonky attempt at a Russian accent.) They pick flowers, play chess, and make snowmen from a distance before everything inevitably goes wrong and Taylor-Joy is forced to follow Teller into the depths. Hey, it’s a hell of a first date, but at the end of the day, a meet cute is a meet cute!

The Gorge was directed by Scott Derickson (Doctor Strange, The Black Phone) and also stars Sigourney Weaver. The film premieres February 14 on Apple TV+.