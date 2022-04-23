Season 1, episode 1: The Magnolia read

Season 1, episode 1: The Magnolia read



This might sound random—it is random, come to think of it—but the first time I fell for this show was in the pilot, when Barry, while on a hit job and walking around a parking lot, overhears a woman going off: “Don’t you fucking call me lady, you fucking asshole! You motherfucker. Fuck you too, don’t you fucking call me lady; fuck you too—” He looks genuinely concerned as he inches closer, eventually upsetting her ’cause he broke her concentration. It’s our introduction to Sally and, if you know the movie Magnolia well, you know that she’s reading lines from the scene in which Julianne Moore melts down at a pharmacy. (I immediately got the reference, as, sadly, I spent far too much time in college watching that big swing from Paul Thomas Anderson—and, of course, that making-of doc on its DVD supplement.) It told me that the people who make this show love films, and that there would be plenty of more nods to the good stuff to come. [Tim Lowery]