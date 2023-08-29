11 movies to check out on Prime Video in September

Deep Blue Sea (1999) Official Trailer - Samuel L. Jackson, Shark Sci-Fi Thriller Movie HD

In Renny Harlin’s 1999 aquatic horror flick Deep Blue Sea, a team of scientists at a remote underwater facility does research on genetically modified mako sharks in an attempt to extract a protein in their brains that could cure Alzheimer’s disease. There’s just one problem: the modified makos are smarter and more aggressive than normal sharks and will do anything to escape into the deep blue sea. The movie, starring Thomas Jane, LL Cool J, Samuel L. Jackson, and Saffron Burrows, not only amps up our fear of sharks by making them devious, it also taps into the fear of being trapped in the deep ocean with no easy way to escape to the surface. Sure, some of the CGI sharks are iffy and Shark Week fans know that the fish have no vocal cords and can’t growl like jungle cats, but Deep Blue Sea still has some nail-biting scenes of sharks stalking people that make us relieved our feet are firmly planted on dry land.

Advertisement

Stream it now