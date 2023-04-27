The Rundown Official Trailer #1 - Christopher Walken Movie (2003) HD

If you’re amongst the many suffering from the fact that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is oversaturating our lives, maybe now is a good time to harken back to 2003’s Peter Berg-directed action comedy The Rundown. Indeed, if you’re sick of The Rock and his apparent ability to be everywhere all at once, you should be reminded of a time two decades ago when he used his charm and comedy chops to translate a massively successful professional wrestling career into movie stardom. In short, The Rundown is a hugely entertaining film that might help you to appreciate all that you have in The Rock.