1. Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981)

Only an artist as cinematically confident as Spielberg would dare, in the wake of the critical drubbing of 1941, return to the decade of the ’40s for his very next film. Of course, it didn’t hurt that he’d dreamed up the concept with fellow film nerd-turned-blockbuster maestro George Lucas, once again melding monomythic themes with imagery to the collective pop cultural consciousness: this time retro-pulp cliffhanger movie serials writ large. And who better to goose that low-brow but viscerally appealing genre with inventive, kinetic visual thrills and top-tier production values than Spielberg? He directs the Indiana Jones saga with swagger, essentially redefining the modern action film as part cinema, part rollercoaster ride. Funneled through the filmmaker’s legendary eye for wonder with an edge, every ingredient in Raiders Of The Lost Ark works like crazy: Harrison Ford ideally cast as the appropriately squared-jawed but refreshingly scruffy Indiana Jones winging it through every new pitfall; Karen Allen as the winningly feisty and tomboyish love interest; composer John Williams pumping rousing bombast into the epic score; a terrific McGuffin and one of the greatest irony-soaked final scenes of all time. Like Jaws before it, it’s not only Spielberg at his best; it is, in fact, a perfect film. [Scott Huver]