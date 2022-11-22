With 34 films and counting under his belt, Steven Spielberg has proven himself one of Hollywood’s most quintessential storytellers. His films satisfy our popcorn-devouring urges, offering awe-inspiring ambition, spectacle, and a distinctive flair. But there’s always artistic merit amid the commercial value—even in his critical misfires, as this painstakingly exhaustive ranking of those 34 titles can attest.
Oh, who are we kidding? Assessing the filmography of one of this generation’s most entertaining directors is no chore. Read on for The A.V. Club’s definitive, iron-clad, don’t-you-dare-question-it ranking of all of Spielberg’s features, from his debut film, Duel, to his newest, The Fabelmans.