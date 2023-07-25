During every summer in the 1990s, it seemed like theaters were consistently packed with the kind of tentpole films that launched franchises (hello Jurassic Park), cemented A-list careers (for the likes of Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, and Bruce Willis), and won Oscars (Unforgiven). Moviegoers enjoyed a string of cinematic successes that easily made the ’90s one of Hollywood’s most successful (and industry-defining) decades.



With 2023’s summer movie season finally kicking into high gear, thanks to Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Tom Cruise’s latest Mission: Impossible installment, we thought this would be a good time to look back at a period when such success seemed like a norm, rather than an exception. From Arnold Schwarzenegger punching bad guys on Mars to Sandra Bullock racing across Los Angeles via mass transit to Haley Joel Osment, well, no spoilers here ... these are the best summer hits, in chronological order, from 1990 to 1999.