Infamously thin-skinned president takes South Park's bait

Aw, Comedy Central hurt the president’s feelings. South Park unsurprisingly returned from its feud with Paramount to gleefully stir up more trouble, with an entire episode dedicated to dunking on its parent company and roasting President Donald Trump. Also unsurprisingly, the Trump administration did not take these digs well. “The President is seething over the childish attack by South Park,” a source told Deadline, which reports that both Paramount and the White House knew about the content of the episode in advance of it airing.

That helpful heads-up gave the admin time to craft this characteristically whiny response: “The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end—for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offense’ [sic] content, but suddenly they are praising the show. Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement to the outlet. “This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history—and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

Whether or not South Park was relevant before, Paramount’s nervous attempts to appease the president ahead of its merger with Skydance presented Trey Parker and Matt Stone with the perfect opportunity to wreak havoc. Already provoked by a reportedly acrimonious contract negotiation, the writers came out swinging. Whether fans were curious to see what the series would make of the current political moment or wanted to see how it would respond to Paramount’s provocations, the episode was undeniably relevant, only more so now that the White House has deigned to comment on it. The latest statement comes just a day after the admin ominously suggested The View might be the next show to be pulled off the air. Having name-dropped Stephen Colbert’s firing specifically, South Park seems to be daring Paramount or the president to make a move.