1. Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

Whatever you may think about its creator now, there’s no denying the cultural impact Buffy The Vampire Slayer once had, and continues to have to this day. No one was prepared for this series—based on a middling film that fizzled at the box office and was buried on The WB on Monday nights after Seventh Heaven—to be as good or as popular as it was. Who couldn’t relate to the central concept of high school as a literal hell? It popularized a now-familiar hybrid format that mixes episodic “monster of the week” episodes with a serialized “big bad” story arc sprinkled in throughout the season, leading up to a climactic confrontation in the finale. And it gave us an imperfect, relatable heroine to root for in Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy.

Not only did the show’s success change the trajectory of an entire TV network, its influence extended to fashion, music, and even the way we use language. It was also one of the first TV shows to have an active internet fandom, thanks to its official posting board The Bronze, where the cast and creators would regularly mingle with a community of fans. It boosted the notoriety of previously known stars like Gellar and Anthony Stewart Head, and launched the careers of newcomers like David Boreanaz, Alyson Hannigan, and Seth Green. It’s for those reasons—amounting to so much more than the contributions of any one single person—that we celebrate this groundbreaking series as the top vampire show of all time. [Cindy White]