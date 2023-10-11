For almost as long as the medium has existed, filmmakers have been turning to the works of Edgar Allan Poe for inspiration. The earliest adaptations of his stories date back to the silent era. Just as the author’s writing has stood the test of time, many of these films still linger in our consciousness, from Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi facing off in 1934’s The Black Cat to Roger Corman and Vincent Price’s prolific Poe partnership in the 1960s. Since Poe wrote primarily in short form, it’s rare to come across a feature film that’s truly faithful to the source material, but some have come close, and it’s always fascinating to see how different filmmakers put their own spin on the Master of the Macabre.

The latest of these is Mike Flanagan, the filmmaker behind the successful Netflix horror series The Haunting Of Hill House, The Haunting Of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. Flanagan once again turns to literary inspiration for his new series The Fall Of The House Of Usher (premiering on October 12). This version of Poe’s classic tale reimagines the Usher family as a wealthy pharmaceutical dynasty whose past sins come back to haunt them, literally. In anticipation of the new series, we decided to look back on past Poe adaptations that got it right, and a handful that woefully missed the mark.