The return of AMC’s Better Call Saul is officially around the corner. The first trailer for the sixth and final season has arrived, and it features plenty of scheming and showdowns.

The official logline for the series reads: “From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.”

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Odenkirk reflected on the on-set heart attack he experienced while shooting the season in New Mexico, and he shared an exciting promise about the season to come.



“Best season ever, final season, it’s bananas, it’s crazy,” Odenkirk said. “They did a great job and it’ll shake you up.”

When it comes to continuing the story of Saul, Odenkirk has some ideas brewing. “I think there’s a life ahead... we’ve talked about Saul Babies, the animated show,” Odenkirk joked. “So let’s hope that Disney or somebody like that jumps on board.”

It was revealed yesterday that series regular Esposito, who plays Gus Fring, will be moving on to lead his own AMC series after Better Call Saul’s end. Esposito will star in The Driver as a cabbie who gets caught up in way more than he bargained for when he chauffeurs a Zimbabwean gangster. It will mark his third series for the network.

“I am over the moon excited, enthused and inspired to be in collaboration with the stellar network and creative team of AMC,” Esposito says in a statement. “Thanks for believing in me. It’s great to be back home!”

The sixth season of Better Call Saul premieres on AMC and AMC+ on April 18.