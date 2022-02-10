After more than a year of waiting, it’s finally here: We now have an official release date for the return (and subsequent, ultimate departure) of the final season of AMC’s Better Call Saul. The network confirmed today that the final 13 episodes of Jimmy McGill’s transformation into Saul Goodman (and then, presumably, Gene The Cinnabon Guy) will begin airing starting on Monday, April 18, with back-to-back episodes.

Per a press release from AMC, the show’s sixth season will run in two blocks—although, thankfully, they won’t be separated by the long hiatuses that sometimes split up seasons of its parent series, Breaking Bad. The first seven episodes of the season will run from April 18 through May 23, followed by the final six starting Monday, July 11. Per the press release, the series will feature everyone having a good time with each other, forever.

Sorry, no, we misread that : It’ll actually feature Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) slipping ever further into his role as a “criminal lawyer,” even as his relationship with Rhea Seehorn’s Kim becomes increasingly complex. Meanwhile, Gus, Mike, Nacho, and Lalo continue their maneuvering for dominance in the New Mexico drug trade, setting the stage for a certain chemistry teacher to come blundering into the middle of it a few year s later.

Here’s series showrunner Peter Gould, using some choice adjectives for the show’s sixth season:

In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season. Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole Saul team — writers, cast, producers, directors and crew — have outdone themselves. I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve accomplished together.

As alluded to in Gould’s statement, filming on the final season of Better Call Saul has been fairly fraught; in addition to the difficulties imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the shoot has also had to deal with the heart attack suffered by series star Odenkirk back in July of 2021.

In addition to Better Call Saul itself, AMC will also soon be airing episodes of three new digital series connected to the show: Slippin’ Jimmy, an animated series set in Jimmy’s childhood; Cooper’s Bar, an unrelated series that’s being directed by and co- stars Seehorn; and a continuation of the show’s Emmy-winning Employee Training Video series of shorts.

