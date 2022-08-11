2. What’s up with the Suzuki Esteem?

Speaking of Gene’s getaway, the preview for next week’s finale shows what looks like Jimmy’s Suzuki Esteem, in a battered, burned, and rusty state, while we hear the voiceover of an out-of-breath, stressed Saul (or is it Gene?) trying to repeat the code to order an extraction from Ed the vacuum shop owner. The last time we saw the car, it was in bad shape, and would likely be even worse after all this time, so that tracks. But why would Gene make his way back out to the desert to find it? Especially if his most pressing objective is, as it should be at this point, to reconnect with Ed and make another getaway? While reciting the instructions to order the extraction, Gene switches the order around, which is odd, because he has drilled this information into his memory. And is it possible Gene will dial the number, only to find out Ed is no longer in business? After all, Robert Forster, the actor who played Ed, died in 2019. Or is this just, you know, a red herring of a finale teaser?