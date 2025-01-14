Beyoncé delays whatever surprise she had in store due to wildfires Beyoncé has postponed a planned January 14 announcement "to a later date."

Sorry, Beyhive, your queen won’t be announcing anything today. The pop star hinted at a big announcement following her Christmas Day Halftime Show (“Beyoncé Bowl“), posting on social media a picture of her and her Cowboy Carter horse with the date “1/14/25.” But like many of her entertainment industry peers, Beyoncé has decided to forgo her plans in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires.

“The Jan. 14 announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles,” the singer wrote on Instagram Monday night. “I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community. To join our efforts in supporting those impacted, please visit @BeyGOOD. Love, B.”

There’s very little clue as to what Beyoncé was teasing; it’s an in-joke in the Beyhive that there’s an equal chance for it to be new music, a tour announcement, or a product launch (over the last year, she’s gotten into hair care and whiskey). It’s probably not Cowboy Carter visuals. But whatever it is, she obviously felt like it could wait. She joins the likes of The Weeknd, who postponed his album release and accompanying one-night-only Rose Bowl show, and Meghan Markle, who has delayed the premiere of her new Netflix series.

Meanwhile, the show will go on at the Grammys, where Beyoncé is the most-nominated artist this year and likely to extend her lead as the most-awarded artist ever. The Recording Academy plans to proceed with the February 2 show with “a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.” For her part, Beyoncé’s foundation BeyGOOD launched The BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund, which “is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires,” per a post on Instagram. The foundation has contributed $2.5 million to this fund.