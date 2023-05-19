AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM

(Despite the art, and the song’s title, “America Has A Problem” isn’t really a political anthem in either of its forms; America’s problem, per the song’s lyrics, is mostly that it’s way too addicted to Beyoncé, with her declaring “you can’t get no higher than this” and comparing herself to a drug dealer whose primary product is Beyoncé.)

Watch
Lisey's Story's Dane DeHaan reveals he, too, was a victim of the "yo-yo craze of the '90s"
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Mark Wahlberg talks biopics and being accountable
April 13, 2022
William Jackson Harper on Ant-Man, Love Life, and more
February 16, 2023

Beyoncé and Lamar previously collaborated on “Freedom” off of Lemonade, with Lamar popping up at numerous installments of her tours to perform the song. (He also appeared on her Lion King-themed soundtrack album, The Gift.) Lamar’s new verse kicks off the “America” remix with as much energy as we’ve ever heard in a rap that also talks about doing sudoku, declaring himself “honorary Beyhive.” Per Variety, “America Has A Problem” has been surging in popularity since the kick-off of the Renaissance tour earlier this month, with the song’s choreography attracting numerous fans and imitators on TikTok.

Advertisement

The Renaissance World Tour kicked off on May 10; it’s slated to run, in Europe and North America, through September of this year.