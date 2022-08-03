Beyoncé appears to have removed an interpolation of Kelis’ classic song “Milkshake” from her Renaissance track “Energy” after Kelis herself objected to its use. The variation of Kelis’ “La-la, la-la, la” from her 2003 hit that initially appeared at the tail end of “Energy” is no longer audible on the Tidal and Apple versions of the album, Rolling Stone reports.

Hours before Beyoncé released her critically-acclaimed new album on July 29, Kelis expressed her discontent through a comment from her verified Instagram account. While Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, the credited writers for “Milkshake,” are listed as writers on “Energy,” the artist stated that Beyoncé didn’t contact her regarding the use of an interpolation track. (An interpolation is different from a sample—while a sample lifts a direct cut from an original track, an interpolation incorporates or alters a track or portion of one to create an updated sound.)

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” Kelis’ comment read. “I heard a bout this the same way everyone else did . Nothing is ever as it seems , some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.” She also responded to a comment praising her and Beyoncé’s “collab” by claiming: “it’s not a collab it’s theft.”

Later, Kelis shared a video clarifying her frustration in an Instagram video, calling out Beyoncé for not reaching out, a choice Kelis found “petty” and “passive-aggressive.”

Kelis expressed she was especially hurt given that she and Beyoncé have “met each other, we know each other, we have mutual friends.” “It’s not hard. She can contact me, right?” Kelis said in the video. “It’s common decency.”

This isn’t the first tweak Beyoncé has made to Renaissance since its release—she also removed the use of the word “sp*z” on the album’s 11th track “Heated” after being criticized for ableism. The backlash towards Beyoncé (and her subsequent response) came after Lizzo removed the same word from her Special track “Grrrls” in June and apologized to fans via a Twitter statement.