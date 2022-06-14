Lizzo has made a change to her new single “GRRRLS” after receiving criticism for using an ableist slur in the song’s lyrics. The artist informed fans of the change with a statement posted to Twitter.

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song ‘GRRRLS,’” Lizzo wrote. “Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language.”

The word in question is “sp*z,” a derogatory term towards people who experience physical spasms or unintentional movements. Especially in the U.K., many fans pointed out, the term has historically been used to insult the disabled community.

On the original first verse of the track, Lizzo raps: “Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag/Do you see this shit? I’ma sp*z.” In the new version, the lyric has been changed to: “Do you see this shit? Hold me back.”

In her statement, Lizzo emphasized just how much she empathized with the pain words can cause. “As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had so many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally,” she wrote.

Lizzo said she was “proud” of the new version of “GRRRLS,” the inaugural single from her upcoming LP Special. The artist called the swift, no-buts lyric change “the result of me listening and taking action.”

“As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world. Xoxo, Lizzo,” she concluded.

In the replies to her tweet, fans expressed their gratitude towards Lizzo for hearing their concerns and making a change. “I genuinely feel so emotional and grateful by Lizzo’s response to the concerns our community had,” one user @chr0nicallycute, who had previously penned a viral Tweet calling out the ableist lyric, shared. “I had such high hopes that she would react in this way because she seems like an incredible person but you never know. A true queen and ally to the disabled community.”