Please do not be alarmed, remain calm. Do not attempt to leave the dance floor because Beyoncé’s Renaissance is coming to AMC theaters. Just hours after closing out her record-breaking tour in Kansas City, MO on Sunday, the “Alien Superstar” singer confirmed the concert film we all kind of already knew about was coming. Or, in the words of “ALL UP IN YOUR MIND” and the Queen’s Instagram announcement, “Be careful what you ask for, ‘cause I just might comply.”

The singer also dropped the first trailer for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé today, and it’s as glittery and euphoric as one might expect.

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” Beyoncé intones over a black and white backstage montage (featuring Blue Ivy and the rest of the fam) in the trailer’s opening. “The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged. Start over, start fresh, create the new. That’s what the Renaissance is about.”

Along with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Renaissance was one of the two defining runs from this past summer that collectively brought billions of dollars to the U.S. economy. According to The New York Times, Beyoncé now holds the record for the highest-grossing tour by a solo female artist ever, with a comparable economic impact to that of the 2008 Olympics for Beijing.

Unlike Swift’s film, which hits AMC theaters on October 13, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé doesn’t seem like it will be a straightforward, in-stadium experience. The movie “accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri,” a synopsis reads. “It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé hits theaters December 1.