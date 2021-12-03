It’s tough to pick out which of Nicole Byer’s many current gigs is the most well-known at this point, but, as the actress and comic told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday, her podcast Why Won’t You Date Me? continues to be most relevant, unfortunately. Explaining that a recent “slumber party” with someone (“She got fucked!,” the bracingly forthright Byer noted, to audience ovation) only added to her research on that topic, Byer told Kimmel that, just because she’s so up front about her personal life, it doesn’t mean she wants to know about her own, post-coital sleeping habits.



Advertisement

“Is this the reason, because I’m a monster when I’m sleeping?,” asked Byers, after revealing her gentleman guest’s report on all the snoring, moaning, and sleep-farting. Whatever, dude, that’s just Nicole being Nicole, as the comic assuredly will expand upon in her upcoming Netflix stand-up special, Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo). As listeners to her various, hilariously candid podcasts know, mining the bountiful vicissitudes of her dating, friendship, and professional lives means revealing nearly everything. As evidenced by the screenshot Kimmel held up of Byer, mid-split, pole-dancing in a hamburger bikini.

“I’m fat, yet flexible,” Byer noted proudly of the full split dance move, explaining that her years of hard-won pole-dancing prowess can be traced back to the time she (and a bunch of fellow improv “nerds”) went to a Kansas strip club and were wowed by a dancer named Foxy. “Support sex workers,” urged Byers, extolling the athletic Foxy’s singular technique—and ability to dance as if she actually likes you—as truly inspirational. “I have never seen a man happier,” Byer said of her colleague’s reaction to Foxy’s no-nonsense ministrations, and promising BBW viewers at least some fraction of that joy.

As for that burger bikini, Byer explained, simply, that she saw the garment on Instagram and bought it, figuring she’d find a reason to wear the thing. (“The cheese in in the bra,” Byer explained, helpfully.) Byer also noted that her online impulse buying has netted her a “sexy pig costume,” although the occasion hasn’t yet presented itself in that case. Kimmel, noting the family-friendly version of Byer familiar to young Wipeout and Nailed It! viewers, suggested that her special might be a real eye-opener should the tykes stumble across her gyrating in a skimpy hamburger ensemble on Netflix. To that, Byers only noted happily, “They’ll just understand I have range.” Indeed, and let’s hear it for the algorithm.

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) premieres on Netflix on Tuesday, December 7.