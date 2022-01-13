The 2022 Critics Choice Awards will now take place this March, with Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer both tapped to perform hosting duties for the evening. The in-person ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California, with live broadcasts on CW and TBS.

“Following the science and tracking the course of the omicron variant, we believe that March 13th will be the right day to properly honor the finest achievements in film and television during the past year,” says the organization’s CEO Joey Berlin.

“We could have proceeded with our original date with limited attendance or switched to a virtual awards show like we did last year, but we decided to wait until we could safely gather in person and truly celebrate with the creative community, industry leaders and our CCA members all together in one beautiful setting for all the world to see.”

The awards were originally scheduled to occur in January, but the event was moved after the omicron variant began to surge in December. The ceremony will now share the day with the BAFTAs, but sources at Variety say the two organizing bodies have a “mutual understanding,” so it’s chill.

This is Diggs’ second year hosting the Critics Choice Awards after MC-ing the virtual event last year. He currently stars on the CW series All American. Byer serves as the host of Netflix’s Nailed It!, and she stars in the new NBC ensemble comedy Grand Crew.

The final round of voting for this year’s Critics Choice Awards will take place on March 9-11. CW and TBS will air a live broadcast of the March 13 ceremony at 7 p.m. ET. If you need a refresher, here’s the full slate of nominees, with Succession leading the television nominations and West Side Story leading film’s.