For those who have been surviving off of short clips of Nicole Byer’s stand-up for years now, the wait is over. The longtime touring comedian and host of Netflix’s baking competition show Nailed It! will film her first hour-long stand-up special for the streamer.

“I’m so fucking excited to do this. I’m so grateful that Netflix is giving me a nice lil platform to have some fun tee hee hee,” Byer says in a statement.

Byer made history last year when she received her first Emmy nomination in the reality host category for her work on Nailed It!, making her the first Black woman to ever receive a nomination in the category. In addition to Nailed It! duties, her hosting gigs include the reboot of Wipeout and the podcasts Newcomers, Why Won’t You Date Me?, and Best Friends! With Sasheer Zamata. She voices numerous character’s in Tuca & Bertie, and wrote a book called #VERYFAT #VERYBRAVE: The Fat Girl’s Guide To Being #Brave And Not A Dejected, Melancholy, Down-In-The-Dumps Weeping Fat Girl In A Bikini. Also, who could forget her origins on MTV’s advice show, Girl Code? She’s a goddamn national treasure and this took way too long.

You can catch a glimpse of Byer’s stand-up in her 30-minute episode on Netflix’s Comedians of the World miniseries, where she was the only woman comedian featured alongside fellow comedians like Neal Brennan and Nick Swardson. Or, catch up on the seasons of Nailed It! for a subdued taste of her comedy.

The currently untitled special will be filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York on September 5 and will premiere later this year. Tickets are already sold out, so, ya snooze, ya lose. The sixth season of Nailed It! airs on Netflix on September 15.

