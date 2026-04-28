Great Job, Internet!: Enjoy this needlessly thorough analysis of Beast Games season 2

Last year, the YouTuber Big Joel shared a 91 minute video titled “Beast Games: An Autopsy” which does just what its title suggests. Joel runs through the first season of the “Squid Game in real life” show that led to at least one lawsuit in real life, and while 91 minutes is certainly a lot of time to invest in MrBeast, it pales in comparison to the absurd 525 minutes of content that represents the first season of Prime Video’s Beast Games. The video is pretty straightforward: Joel mostly describes each of the challenges and gives them a score out of 10. Most of the challenges were not very well assembled, and Joel was not much of a fan.

But with the second season of Beast Games, Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson apparently reached out to many of his harsher critics, including Big Joel, and asked him to give the new season a whirl. That second video, titled “Mr Beast Horked Up Another One,” arrived late last week. “This video is for you, MrBeast,” says Joel at the beginning of the 58 minute analysis. “Although I have to admit I really did not like season two of Beast Games.” Joel then goes through the season episode by episode and challenge by challenge, comparing the tasks to the ones the show presented last season.

Joel is fairly generous with credit where it’s due. One of the main critiques he had of the first season is the lack of structure to the games, with many of them forcing the contestants to basically self eliminate, which removes a good deal of stakes from any of the events. Season two has somewhat better games and a “brains vs. brawn” framing, which could be cool but which Joel says he doesn’t ultimately do very much with. Ultimately, “everything on this show is one-inch deep, and Jimmy Beast just has to keep looking at me for ten episodes straight and saying, ‘This is awesome, right? This shit’s crazy—we put someone in a box!'” says Joel. “So basically, I thought the show was pretty stinky.” Check out Big Joel’s whole video below.