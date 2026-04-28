Great Job, Internet!: Enjoy this needlessly thorough analysis of Beast Games season 2
YouTuber Big Joel returns to the MrBeast well after the content creator reached out to him directly.Screenshot: Big Joel/YouTube
Last year, the YouTuber Big Joel shared a 91 minute video titled “Beast Games: An Autopsy” which does just what its title suggests. Joel runs through the first season of the “Squid Game in real life” show that led to at least one lawsuit in real life, and while 91 minutes is certainly a lot of time to invest in MrBeast, it pales in comparison to the absurd 525 minutes of content that represents the first season of Prime Video’s Beast Games. The video is pretty straightforward: Joel mostly describes each of the challenges and gives them a score out of 10. Most of the challenges were not very well assembled, and Joel was not much of a fan.
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