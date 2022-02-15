It’s been nearly three years since the show’s last season but, Bill Hader will officially return for the third season of the Emmy-winning HBO show Barry in April.



In the upcoming season, Barry (Hader) is now “desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion and is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play.” It forces him to confront his own psyche and the part which pushes him to kill.

“Season three, more than anything, shows the ramifications of [Barry’s violence],” Hader said following the announcement at the Television Critics Association’s virtual press session on Tuesday. “Even more bad things happen. Mostly bad.”



Co-creator Alec Berg adds, “What’s interesting all of the wreckage of seasons one and two that Barry had to do to keep the plates spinning… all goes back to his decision to become an actor. I really enjoy the fact that everything that happens in the show is a consequence of Barry wanting a better life and every bit of that better life he’s trying to achieve has led to all this chaos.”

In addition to Hader, the cast of Barry is rounded out by series regulars Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, and Henry Winkler. Those returning for season three in recurring roles include Sarah Burns as Detective Mae Dunn, D’Arcy Carden as Natalie Greer, and Michael Irby as Cristobal.

Berg (Silicon Valley) and Hader (Saturday Night Live) serve as the co-creators, executive producers, directors, and writers on the series. They executive produce Barry with Aida Rodgers and Liz Sarnoff. Those in the writing room for season three alongside the duo include Emma Barrie, Jason Kim, Emily Heller, Duffy Boudreau, and Sarnoff.



The first two seasons of Barry earned 30 Emmy nominations and six wins, including for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Hader’s performance and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Winkler’s performance.

The third season of Barry will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, April 24.